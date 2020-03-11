BidaskClub Lowers Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $38.83 on Friday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Banner by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Banner by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

