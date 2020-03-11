BidaskClub Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

