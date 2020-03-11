BidaskClub Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.15.
NASDAQ MGNX opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. MacroGenics has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $320.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 306,865 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in MacroGenics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 142,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
