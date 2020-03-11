BidaskClub Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.15.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. MacroGenics has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $320.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 306,865 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in MacroGenics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 142,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

