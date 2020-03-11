BidaskClub Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $655.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

