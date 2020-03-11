BidaskClub Downgrades CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $66.86.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

