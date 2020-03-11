BidaskClub Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $743.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

