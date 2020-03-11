BidaskClub Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $18.61 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

