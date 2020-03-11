BidaskClub Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AOBC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.36.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

