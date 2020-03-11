Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHB opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,750 shares of company stock worth $117,900.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

