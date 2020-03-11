Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 534.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,243 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $29,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 56.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 31,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 364,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE BK opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

