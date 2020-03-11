Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 778,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 3.4% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $837,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

