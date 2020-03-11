Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAC. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

