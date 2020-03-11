B. Riley Weighs in on NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NGT opened at C$66.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.22. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12 month low of C$40.01 and a 12 month high of C$70.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

