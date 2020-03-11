B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

CHCT opened at $45.82 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.17 million, a PE ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

