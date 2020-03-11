Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 53,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.