Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,022 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.36% of Axis Capital worth $117,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXS opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

