Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.