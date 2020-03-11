Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

ASMB opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.17. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $14,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 549,924 shares in the last quarter.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

