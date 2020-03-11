Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $149,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

