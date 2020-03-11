Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.18% of Argan worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,073.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $132,423. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.44. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

