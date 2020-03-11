Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

Apple stock traded down $8.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,625. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

