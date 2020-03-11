Analyzing Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 28.45% 7.99% 1.36% Civista Bancshares 28.12% 10.83% 1.50%

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Civista Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.00%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 2.25 $159.72 million $2.60 8.16 Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.21 $33.88 million $2.01 8.57

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio; and Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

