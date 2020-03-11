Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

ITCI stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $651,035.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

