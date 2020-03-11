Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Energy Services Ltd’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Essential Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE ESN opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Essential Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

