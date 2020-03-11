Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPOR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amplify Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy 4 6 3 0 1.92

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 676.52%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 744.23%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.16 $54.61 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.06 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.71

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Gulfport Energy -116.37% 4.70% 2.40%

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

