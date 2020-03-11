Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

