Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.