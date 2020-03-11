Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,275.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,437.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

