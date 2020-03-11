Ally Financial Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

