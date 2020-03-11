Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.27.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $127.00 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

