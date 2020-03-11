Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at UBS Group

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.28.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $214.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day moving average is $229.92. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

