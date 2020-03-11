Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

