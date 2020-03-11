AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.89% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $323,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 51.14%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.