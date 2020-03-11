ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.10% of ADTRAN worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ADTRAN by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ADTRAN by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

