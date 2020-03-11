ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.65% of ACI Worldwide worth $115,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,638,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

