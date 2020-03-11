Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,058,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 186,917 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 822,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $252.40 million, a P/E ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

