Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 629,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,478,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

ACN opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.43. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

