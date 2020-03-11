92,295 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,000. Qorvo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.05.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.