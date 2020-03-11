7,651 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Lam Research comprises 2.0% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $169.52 and a 1-year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,002 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,891. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

