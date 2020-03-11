7,100 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,892,262.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,535,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,482 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,551. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

