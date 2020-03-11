48,212 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $208.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

