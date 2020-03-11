4,731 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Bought by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $299,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AON by 55.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.16. Aon PLC has a one year low of $162.66 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

