3,383 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comerica by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 756,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 114,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,986. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.