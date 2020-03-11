25,888 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

