25,785 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,320 in the last ninety days. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

