251,484 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 251,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,184,000. OGE Energy makes up 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

