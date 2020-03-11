23,803 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

