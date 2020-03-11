21,791 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

MPC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

