21,700 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 48,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 1,047,049 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 706.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $283.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.24. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $383,015.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,760 shares of company stock worth $1,399,140. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.