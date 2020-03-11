2,110,657 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,110,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.